Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. Patron has a market capitalization of $26,694.30 and $93.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.43 or 0.02253244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00195704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,596,352 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

