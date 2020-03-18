PAX Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,514.91 or 0.28664865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.94 or 0.04067157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039462 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

