PAXEX (PAXEX) Tops One Day Volume of $129.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $1,681.93 and $129.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000651 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001499 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

