Paxos Standard Hits Market Cap of $220.13 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00018529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BCEX, DDEX and Bit-Z. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $220.13 million and $702.64 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000232 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 229,132,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,132,017 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Hotbit, Bitrue, CoinBene, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, WazirX, FCoin, OKEx, Coinall, CoinEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, DigiFinex, HitBTC, ABCC, Bittrex, TOKOK, OKCoin, DDEX, BigONE, Gate.io, Crex24, CoinExchange, BW.com, Binance, BCEX, C2CX, Sistemkoin, BitMax, BitMart, Iquant, SouthXchange, CoinPlace, P2PB2B, Coinsuper, Kyber Network, Coinbit, Bit-Z and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

