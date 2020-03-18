Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token launched on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DOBI trade and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

