PAYCENT One Day Trading Volume Hits $542.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $17,243.47 and approximately $542.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.02210962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00194299 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00035402 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,987,825 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

