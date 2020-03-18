Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.