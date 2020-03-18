Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

