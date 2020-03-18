Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Paylocity worth $88,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,897,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.