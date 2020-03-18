Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,752,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,960,000 after buying an additional 364,556 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,581,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,500,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.52 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

