PCHAIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $855,133.84 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bibox and Switcheo Network. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $855,133.84 and $81,312.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00055783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.04018503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018657 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,598,731 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.