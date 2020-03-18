PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 39,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,948,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 90,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $853.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

