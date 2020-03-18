Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,177 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.37% of Peabody Energy worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,163 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,550 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,453 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $30.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

