Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restore (LON:RST)

Restore (LON:RST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Restore from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

LON RST opened at GBX 388 ($5.10) on Wednesday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The stock has a market cap of $493.97 million and a P/E ratio of 27.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 474.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

