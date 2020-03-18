Peerplays Tops 24-Hour Volume of $141,207.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00004015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $952,584.94 and approximately $141,207.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.02264948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00196081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

