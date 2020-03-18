Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.02.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.14 and its 200 day moving average is $268.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.