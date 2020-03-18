Pegasystems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.47) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -25.5%.

Pegasystems stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 8,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,443. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

