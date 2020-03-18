Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Peloton in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

PTON traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 4,649,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,740. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at about $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

