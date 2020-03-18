Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,048,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $79,603,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton during the third quarter valued at $39,533,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peloton by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

