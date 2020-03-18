Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target Cut to GBX 8 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 8 ($0.11) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday.

PDG opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.49. Pendragon has a 1-year low of GBX 8.83 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.60 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

