Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Insider Buys $75,000.00 in Stock

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) insider Arthur H. Penn bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

Shares of PFLT traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,055. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.40%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFLT. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

