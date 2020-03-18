Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,479 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in American Tower by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in American Tower by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $6.98 on Wednesday, hitting $234.51. 161,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.72. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $187.50 and a 1 year high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

