Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 138,994 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 22,382.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,615 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 138,994 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 723.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LYFT by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 over the last three months.

LYFT stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.26. 234,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,236. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. Analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

