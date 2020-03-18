Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 43,035 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,329,841 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after purchasing an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 146,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

