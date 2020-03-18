Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 506,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,612,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $96,830,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

TCOM traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,742,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,226. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.