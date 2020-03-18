Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 566,170 BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 566,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,373,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 260,825 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 123,895 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 191,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the period.

FRA stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,894. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

