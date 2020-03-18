Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Etsy worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 384.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Nomura raised their target price on Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY stock traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.21. 200,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.