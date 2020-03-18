Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $11.73 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9,496.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,281 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 259,254 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Shares of NXPI traded down $21.04 on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 4,936,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.12. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

