Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Momo worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,321,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,301,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

MOMO traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,016. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.02. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

