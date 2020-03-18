Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 450.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,694 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.28.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $40.45 on Wednesday, hitting $271.36. 2,877,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.55. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $253.89 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

