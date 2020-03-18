Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,487 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,962,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,018,084. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.