Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 252,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Chewy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $8,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,766.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,225,000 shares of company stock worth $121,734,250.

Shares of CHWY traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. 119,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chewy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

