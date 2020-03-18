Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $8.64 Million in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 259,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Peloton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $5,020,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $6,275,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $39,533,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $18,860,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton during the third quarter worth $79,603,000. Institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus started coverage on Peloton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of Peloton stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,882,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,740. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

