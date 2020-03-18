Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $8.73 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 232,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,722,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last ninety days.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,951,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,827,188. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

