Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,043 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. Paylocity makes up approximately 0.7% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Paylocity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 451.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Paylocity stock traded down $19.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,792. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,855 shares of company stock worth $3,739,448. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

