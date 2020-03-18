Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 103,250 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 322.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $8.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 8,284,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,525,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

