Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,919 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Wayfair worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wishbone Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,342,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 332,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,953,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 138,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 173,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $99,684.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,376 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

