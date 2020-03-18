Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,887 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Shares of ADI traded down $12.88 on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. 2,219,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.32 and a 1 year high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $594,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,461 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

