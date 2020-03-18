Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 31,490 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,490 shares during the period. Yandex accounts for approximately 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Yandex worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,481. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $20.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

