Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.41. 1,273,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $3,533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,351. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

