Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,512 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $23.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,837. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $143.20 and a one year high of $278.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average of $231.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

