Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $7.24 Million Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,054,575 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIX. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 705,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 450,104 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,384 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 263,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period.

NYSE:HIX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 158,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

