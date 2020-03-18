Peony Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Peony has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $42,935.12 and $2,759.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,547,109 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,281 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

