Pepe Cash Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Pepe Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange and Zaif. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $161.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 tokens. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pepe Cash is /r/pepetraders. The official website for Pepe Cash is rarepepedirectory.com.

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

