Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Perrigo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

