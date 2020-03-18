Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSNL opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.