PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

PetroChina stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. 353,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,073. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.23. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 5,888.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

