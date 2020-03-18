Pfizer’s (PFE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. 41,615,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,204,814. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

