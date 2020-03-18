Phantasma Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $736,353.70 and $222,432.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00106912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,359.48 or 1.00796866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000701 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000165 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

