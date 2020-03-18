Phoenix New Media (FENG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FENG remained flat at $$1.40 on Wednesday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,081. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.05.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

